The World Rugby Pacific Four Series returns between 27 April and 25 May, 2024 with matches taking place in Australia, New Zealand and USA.

Host nations Australia, New Zealand and USA are joined by Canada in the four-team line-up

One coveted Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 place available for the taking

Top three teams to qualify for WXV 1 with fourth-placed team taking place in WXV 2

The stakes are high with the standings at the end of the tournament determining the next team to qualify for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which is taking place in England. With Canada and New Zealand already qualified as RWC 2021 semi-finalists, Australia and USA will be giving all they’ve got to ensure they are the next best ranked team to secure their spot.

With the Pacific Four Series also providing a qualification route to WXV 2024, the top three teams will join the top three teams from the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2024 in WXV 1, while the nation that finishes bottom of the standings will play in WXV 2 alongside three teams from Europe and regional qualification winners from Africa and Asia.

The annual Pacific Four Series, contested by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA, will kick-off with a standalone fixture in the USA on 27 April that will see the hosts take on WXV 1 2023 runners-up, Canada.

New Zealand will be looking to win a third straight title and preserve their unbeaten record in the competition.

Hot on the heels of hosting WXV 1 in 2023, the Black Ferns will welcome Australia, Canada and USA to their shores. The defending Women’s Rugby World Cup champions will play fixtures against those teams on three consecutive weekends between 11-25 May.

Following their wins over France and Wales in WXV 1, Australia will want to maintain that momentum under new coach Jo Yapp when they host Canada and USA.

World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2024 match schedule

Saturday, 27 April

USA v Canada

Saturday, 11 May

New Zealand v USA

Australia v Canada

Friday, 17 May

Australia v USA

Sunday, 19 May

New Zealand v Canada

Saturday, 25 May

New Zealand v Australia

Host city and venue details to be confirmed shortly and updated on the World Rugby and host Union channels.

World Rugby Head of Women’s Competitions Alison Hughes said: “It’s great to see the Pacific Four Series return for a fourth year. This highly anticipated tournament provides a quality high-performance competition for the four teams competing and with WXV and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification up for grabs, it’s all to play for.” – WORLD RUGBY

