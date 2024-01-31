Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii said there are many things to fix for the future after the team’s narrow exit from the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The reigning ASEAN champions put up a strong performance in the preliminary Group E where after beating Kyrgyzstan, they went on to hold Oman and then Saudi Arabia scoreless.

However, in the Round of 16, they could not get past Uzbekistan in spite of the superb goal from Supachok Sarachat.

“We are sad about the exit. The players played their hearts out but it wasn’t to be. Now we will regroup and see what’s next for us,” said Ishii.

“There are many things that we have to fix for the future. The coaches have informed the players on what they need to do when they go back to their clubs so that when we gather again, there will be some improvement which hopefully puts us in a strong position for the World Cup qualifiers.”

