Host Thailand will take on Australia in the final of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 following the end of the round robin matches that were played today at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization Central Stadium.

Thailand edged Afghanistan 3-2 while Australia beat Malaysia 4-3 to complete the group fixtures.

The host started well enough with Worasak Srirangpairoj scoring early in the ninth minute as Apiwat Chaemcharoen then added the second goal three minutes later.

The score at the break was 2-1 after Mehran Gohlami snatched a late 20th minute strike for Afghanistan.

Suphawut Thueanklang then restored the advantage for Thailand with the third goal of the game in the 28th minute.

Even though Mehran Gohlami managed to score his and Afghanistan’s second of the evening in the 39th minute, the goal came just a little too late.

In the meantime in an earlier match, Australia confirmed their slot in the final after coming back from two goals down to beat Malaysia 4-3.

The Malaysians had taken a 2-0 lead at the break through Mohd Ridzwan in the 14th minute and then Siyahir Iqbal Khan two minutes later.

But their failure to maintain composure in the second half saw Australia coming back with four goals – the first an own goal from Harit Naim (30th minute) and then Adam Cooper (31st), Ethan de Mello (38th) and Sherwin Adele (38th).

With the score at 4-2 to Australia, a late strike from Mohamad Awaluddin (40th) failed to change the inevitable.

The final between Thailand and Australia will be played tomorrow evening while the third and fourth placing match will be played earlier between Malaysia and Afghanistan.

