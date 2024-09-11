World Rugby and Stepathlon are joining forces to encourage fans to unite and get active on ‘The Road to Twickenham’ in celebration of Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

A generational moment that supercharges the advancement of women’s rugby and the sport as a whole, Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 running between 22 August and 27 September, will engage a nation, inspire a generation and showcase the powerful personality of one of the fastest-growing women’s team sports.

With the tournament on the doorstep of 95 percent of the population in England and iconic stadia welcoming fans from Sunderland in the North East to Exeter in the South West, England 2025 will be the biggest and most accessible women’s rugby event ever.

The groundbreaking collaboration with Stepathlon will build strong communities of fans ahead of the World Cup, driving interest and engagement while promoting physical activity and mental health both before and throughout the tournament in England and around the globe.

Stepathlon is a fan engagement and data platform that leverages sport and popular culture combining engagement and wellness, encouraging groups to digitally unite around health and fitness challenges, to bring communities together for a historic Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Stepathlon will be integrated into the RWC 25 app and website including ‘The Road to Twickenham’ challenge, which will encourage rugby clubs, fans, and the general public to celebrate the Women’s Rugby World Cup by walking the equivalent distance from Sunderland to Twickenham, the locations that will host the opening and final matches of the tournament.

Fans will also be encouraged to participate in wellness challenges into the lead up to Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, with the first challenge beginning in Autumn 2024, for a range of prizes, health benefits, and bragging rights.

World Rugby’s Social Impact Partner ChildFund Rugbv will play a key role in bringing the experience to life. By participating in challenges fans will have the option to raise money to support ChildFund and World Rugby’s mission to provide vulnerable children and young people from across the world with opportunities to overcome challenges, inspire positive social change, and take active leadership roles within their communities.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to be working with Stepathlon on this community wellness initiative as we look to build excitement and anticipation ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025. Women and girls are at the heart of our ambitious strategy to grow the game and by collaborating with Stepathlon, we aim to harness the incredible momentum of an era-defining moment for the sport, to reach, inspire and welcome a new generation of fans and participants to our sport. It really will be too big to miss!”

World Rugby CMO James Rothwell added: “This project will allow rugby fans all over the world to participate, and feel part of the event, whether they can travel to England for RWC 25 or not. Community, teamwork and friendship are at the heart of rugby’s values, and we want to build a global community of fans encouraging each other to get outside and be active on the road to the competition. We are excited to leverage Stepathlon’s skills and expertise in creating and engaging fan communities inclusively and expansively.”

Stepathlon Founder and Chairman, Ravi Krishnan, says, “I was at the last Women’s Rugby World Cup Final in Eden Park and was excited to see how quickly the women’s game is growing a passionate new fanbase. There is exponential potential for impact and inspiration. We are honoured to be working with World Rugby to encourage even more fans to attend the matches and experience and contribute to the electric atmosphere at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. “The Road to Twickenham” powered by Stepathlon World Rugby collaboration will create an inclusive and dynamic wellness journey for fans and communities locally, regionally and globally. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire meaningful connections, promote active lifestyles, and contribute to the promotion and proliferation of Women’s Rugby and the Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

