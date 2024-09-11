Host Chinese Taipei took two titles at the Taipei Open 2024 when they won the Men’s Singles and the Men’s Doubles crown at the Taipei Arena.

In an all-Chinese Taipei final in the Men’s Singles, world No. 13 Lin Chun-Yi overcame Chi Yu-jen 21-7, 21-13 for his second BWF World Tour title.

The 24-year-old had earlier won another Super 300 series – the Swiss Open – earlier in the year.

It was another all-Chinese Taipei final in the Men’s Doubles with Lee Jhe-huei-Yang Po-hsuan emerging victorious over compatriot Chiang Chien-wei-Wu Hsuan-yi.

The world No. 10 pair, Jhe-huei-Po-hsuan did not struggle too much against Chien-wei-Hsuan-yi 21-7, 25-23 for their second BWF World Tour crown this year.

Jhe-huei-Po-hsuan were the German Open winners.

Chinese Taipei’s hope of a third crown was denied in the Mixed Doubles by Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Phataimas Muenwong from Thailand in a 40-minute duel.

Pakkapon-Phataimas – the US Open winners – beat Chinese Taipei’s Yang Po-hsuan-Hu Ling-fang 21-17, 21-19.

On the other hand, Indonesia won the Women’s Doubles crown through Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi.

Febriani-Amallia beat Jesita Putri Miantoro-Febi Setianingrum 15-21, 16-21 to add to the Australian Open title they won earlier.

In the meantime, South Korea walked off with the Women’s Singles crown after Sim Yu-jin defeated Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in the final.

Eight-seeded Yu-jin took just 34 minutes to edge Putri 21-17, 21-13 in the final.

