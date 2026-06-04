The Audi Nuvolari is the fastest and most powerful production vehicle in the brand’s history.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “The Audi Nuvolari is a statement for the future of Audi, for a new form of performance, and for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ in the age of electrification.”

Audi CTO Rouven Mohr: “The Nuvolari is the first supercar from Audi with a high-performance hybrid powertrain and sets a new benchmark for performance, driving dynamics, and efficiency.”

With the Audi Nuvolari, the brand is unveiling its first supercar with a high-performance hybrid powertrain and making a bold statement for the future. Limited to 499 units, offering 1,001 PS and a top speed of over 350 km/h, the Nuvolari is Audi’s fastest and most powerful production vehicle. This shows how the brand with the four rings is blending Formula 1 spirit, technical innovation, a new design, and efficient processes.

The automotive industry is changing rapidly — competition has become more global, more technology-driven, and significantly faster. Audi is responding with clear strategic decisions. Following the introduction of the new design philosophy and the entry into Formula 1, the Nuvolari1 — as a technological flagship — is the next tangible evidence of Audi’s renewal.

“In times of fundamental change, we are making bold strategic decisions,” says CEO Gernot Döllner. “The Audi Nuvolari1 brings pure emotion and performance to the road. It also reveals how we are taking ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ into a new era.”

Rouven Mohr, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, highlights the vehicle’s performance: “The Nuvolari1 is the first supercar from Audi with a high-performance hybrid powertrain, and it sets new standards with its aerodynamics and the world-first quattro predictive ride.”

The supercar embodies uncompromising performance and absolute focus. The near-production prototype, unveiled today for the first time, was developed at a rapid pace through close international collaboration.

Its name is derived from Tazio Nuvolari, one of the most prominent figures in the history of motorsports. To this day, the Italian is remembered for his fearlessness, ingenuity, dedication, and single-minded will to succeed.

A new design philosophy — reduced and clear

The Nuvolari1 will be the first production vehicle to fully express Audi’s new design philosophy. Its form is shaped by taut surfaces, precise lines, and a powerful, monolithic presence. Every design element serves a clear purpose and contributes to the overall logic of the car.

The interior is consistently focused on the driving experience, with a refined and sophisticated environment. “The Audi Nuvolari1 embodies ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ in its most visceral form: progress through technology,” says Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella.

Technical perfection, purposefully exclusive

The new supercar is crafted for customers who seek the extraordinary. “The Audi Nuvolari1 stands for exclusivity, performance, and the ultimate in desirability. With this model, we are making a deliberate move into the high-performance segment and staking Audi’s claim to be the most desirable premium automotive brand,” says Marco Schubert, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing. Production is limited to 499 vehicles with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2027.

Formula 1 spirit and relentless innovation

The Audi Nuvolari1 brings cutting-edge, Formula 1-inspired innovations directly to the road. These include the high-performance hybrid powertrain, the quattro predictive ride, active aerodynamics, and the innovative Audi Space Frame with carbon exterior. The Audi Nuvolari1 showcases how the brand with the four rings is turning innovative spirit into tangible results.

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