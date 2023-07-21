Autodrom Most has been the stage for remarkable milestones in WorldSBK since 2021. Among them, Jonathan Rea’s achievement stands out as he secured his 200th podium in his WorldSBK career during the Superpole Race.

In 2022, Race 1 witnessed a significant milestone for Ducati as it marked their 1000th podium in World Superbike. One year later, they are on the verge of reaching 1050 podiums, currently counting at 1049.

MOST HOT SPOTS WITH ANDREA LOCATELLI

T1/ “You arrive into the braking zone at around 280kmph, in fifth gear, before hard braking into the first chicane. It is very tight, similar to the Variante Alta at Imola, and really slow in first gear. You have to find a good braking marker, especially from the first lap of the race. With the new asphalt at Most last year, I am really happy. The whole chicane was relaid for 2022, and it was a big improvement.”

T15/ “For me, the flowing part of the track starts at T15. It is important not to be too wide here with your lines to reduce the total meters you have to cover. You go the shortest way around, still with good speed. Then you have to concentrate to be able to go towards T18 at full gas.”

T20/ “If you exit T18 and T19 very well, you can overtake in T20. It is one of the best points to overtake. The problem with this track is that it is not so wide, so there are not a lot of points where you can pass. You can overtake anywhere you want, of course, but it is not easy.”

WorldSBK | KEY STAT

400

Jonathan Rea is set to make his 400th race start on Sunday, in the Superpole Race. He will become the first rider to achieve this remarkable milestone. Troy Corser is the second rider with the most WorldSBK appearances, with 377 race starts.

What to look out for in Most



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati), boasting an impressive 391 points. Bautista will be determined to bounce back Leading the pack is, boasting an impressive 391 points.will be determined to bounce back after crashing in Race 2 at Imola . His goal is to secure his second race win at the Czech track and extend his lead in the standings. Chasing behind is Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK), trailing by 70 points. Looking at his previous performances at the Autodrom Most, where he clinched a victory and multiple podium finishes, and his solid performance at Imola, he is a strong contender for success. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) holds the third position with 208 points. His aim is to secure his first podium finish at the Autodrom Most and maintain his position in the Championship battle. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) currently sits in fourth place with 201 points, just six points behind Locatelli. With the milestone of making his 400th race start at the Autodrom Most, he will be motivated to mark this achievement with a strong performance and potentially secure his first win at Most. Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who has already won a race in Most, will strive for a solid performance to solidify his position within BMW for next season. However, it is yet to be confirmed if he will continue with the German manufacturer. Teammate Michael van der Mark will make his return to action subject to passing a medical check.

Like this: Like Loading...