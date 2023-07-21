From July 25-29 the 20th edition of the Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro rallye, “The Impossible” is taking place. It is the world’s longest & toughest hard enduro rallye. In this year’s anniversary edition, competitors from 55+ nations will be competing, among them the world’s best hard enduro riders like Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), Graham Jarvis (UK), Wade Young (RSA), Mario Roman (ESP), Michael Walkner (AUT)…

On Tuesday July 25, the racing begins with the In-city Prolog races in Sibiu, then follows four adventurous “Off-road race days” that lead competitors into some of the world’s most beautiful enduro trails in the wilderness areas and regions around Sibiu, Romania, in the Southern Carpathian Mountains.

Stage 1 on Wednesday, 26th July

LIVE: 07:00 am (CEST) till approx. 5:30 pm (CEST) – link to livestream: https://livestream.com/romania-live-events/day1

Stage 2 on Thursday, 27th July

LIVE: 07:00 am (CEST) till approx. 5:30 pm (CEST) – link to livestream: https://livestream.com/romania-live-events/day2

Stage 3 on Friday, 28th July

LIVE: 07:00 am (CEST) till approx. 5:30 pm (CEST) – link to livestream: https://livestream.com/romania-live-events/day3

Stage 4 on Saturday, 29th July

LIVE: 11:00 am (CEST) till approx. 12:30 pm (CEST) – link to livestream: https://livestream.com/romania-live-events/day4

