Sabah’s Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad maintained her cool to keep her title ambition on track after beating a resilient Teh Xin Ying in the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Grand Finals 2023 here in Bukit Kiara.

The 16-year-old from Kota Kinabalu was fully tested by Xin Ying when the latter took the first set 21-18.

However, Saidatul kept focus to take the second set 21-8 before edging for the win over her challenger from Kuala Lumpur 21-17 in the third and final set to book her place in the semifinals tomorrow.

Awaiting Saidatul is Eng Ler Qi from Selangor, who beat Penang’s Lim Zhi Shin 22-20, 21-9 in a 40 minutes duel.

However, Penang will still have a representation in the next round in Ng Hui Min, who confirmed her semifinal slot following the retirement of Shaneesa Shahidi from Melaka.

Shaneesa had taken the first set 21-12.

Hui Min then captured the second set 21-10 to force the game into rubber but Shaneesa had to retire when the former was leading 15-6.

Her opponent in the semifinals is Dania Sofea Zaidi from Johor, who overwhelmed Kuala Lumpur’s Weng Yan Lee 21-10, 21-10 in just 23 minutes.

In the quarterfinals of the Boys’ U16 Singles, BAM’s Lee Yen Wei overcame the gritty challenge from Sabah’s top shuttler Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah 21-15, 19-2, 21-18 to book his place in the final four.

Yen Wei’s opponent in the semifinals would be another Sabah representative Muhammad Nur Azhar Zunaide, who beat Negeri Sembilan’s Heng Zi Hin 21-14, 21-18 in just under half an hour.

The other semifinal tie will be an all-Selangor affair with Roslie Razeeq Danial up against team-mate Hee Hek Fung.

Both players were stretched to the rubber in the quarterfinals with Roslie beating BAM’s Loh Zi Heng 18-21, 21-19, 21-9 while Hek Fung put down the challenge of Loh Chee Kiat from Perak 14-21, 21-18, 21-19.

