Long-standing partnership enabled by LALIGA, co-founder of Sportian, aims to remove up to 99% piracy across digital platforms and will investigate the incorporation of AI-powered technologies to maintain these standards

WorldSBK has extended its long-term partnership with Sportian, the sports division of Globant. As the collective fightback against sports piracy continues, the partnership has achieved breakthrough results in removing illegal content.

Since beginning their anti-piracy partnership with LALIGA, co-founder of Sportian, over five years ago, WorldSBK and MotoGP have been successful in tracking and removing illegal broadcasts across social media, apps, video-on-demand (VOD) services, search engines, and illegal streaming sites.

The technology services, now operated by Sportian’s Piracy Guard, have set a new benchmark for sports anti-piracy. Going forward, the partnership intends to explore the integration of AI and machine learning technologies to support the detection and categorization of pirated content, to aid the continual fight against audiovisual theft.

Piracy Guard provides WorldSBK with reactive removal of illegal content and proactive monitoring for emerging threats. Over the next year, Sportian will continue to fine-tune these services to adapt to emerging threats, providing proactive security assessments to detect and shut down new vulnerabilities that may emerge across the broadcast landscape, and leveraging automation and predictive analytics to adapt to evolving piracy tactics.

WorldSBK organiser and rights holder Dorna excels not only in the organisation and promotion of motorcycle racing but also in its commitment in the fight against piracy. This long-term partnership between Dorna, rights holder of MotoGP and WorldSBK, and Globant Sportian is a reference in the market, driving investment in innovations to fight the piracy of live sporting events such as Sportian’s Piracy Guard.

Piracy Guard, a combination of powerful detection tools and expert analyst oversight, ensures that unauthorized streams are identified in real time and swiftly removed. Created from the in-house piracy team of LALIGA, Piracy Guard holds working partnerships with more than 70 of the world’s largest online platforms and Google TCRP certification, the solution routinely achieves a removal rate of over 90%, while gathering insights and intelligence to support subsequent legal actions and dynamic blocking orders.

Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of Dorna Sports, said: “Globant Sportian has been a valuable partner in safeguarding our content over the last five years. Their technology and expertise have significantly reduced the impact of piracy on our sport, ensuring that our global audience continues to enjoy the most exciting sport on Earth through the official broadcasters who invest to create a top-quality viewing experience. Piracy is an ongoing threat affecting the live sports market, and we will continue investing in and partnering up with the best anti-piracy providers to tackle it. Globant Sportian is a point of reference in this area and we are excited to extend our partnership and continue strengthening the fight against illegal streaming.”

Pablo Lo Giudice, Business Lead for Content Protection at Sportian, added: “Dorna is a pioneer in protecting sports content for the digital era, and we are proud to extend our successful partnership. Our ability to achieve continued improvements, even while the volume of piracy increases, is testament to MotoGP and WorldSBK’s commitment to stay one step ahead in this fight and demonstrate best practise in the sports industry. As we continue to incorporate the latest AI tools into our product suite, we will continue to evolve our offering to ensure sports content remains secure and accessible through official channels.”

