Shaun Muir – Team Principal, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team:

“Portimao is a circuit that suits our riders and complements the M 1000 RR. It has been kind to Toprak and Michael over the years, with both securing podiums and wins here.

The track’s flow and layout generally work well with our bike, making it a strong reference point for testing. Overall, it’s a fantastic circuit, and we love coming to the Algarve, where the weather is usually blue skies all day.”