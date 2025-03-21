Men’s indoor mile

3:46.63 Yared Nuguse (USA) New York, 8 February 2025

Men’s indoor 3000m

7:22.91 Grant Fisher (USA) New York, 8 February 2025

Men’s road mile

3:51.3 Elliot Giles (GBR) Dusseldorf, 1 September 2024

Men’s U20 indoor mile

3:53.12 Cameron Myers (AUS) New York, 25 January 2025

Men’s U20 indoor 3000m

7:29.99 Biniam Mehary (ETH) Lievin, 13 February 2025



World records set by Grant Fisher, Elliot Giles and Yared Nuguse – along with world U20 records by Biniam Mehary and Cameron Myers – have been ratified by World Athletics.

The world indoor records by Fisher and Nuguse were both set at the Millrose Games, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, in New York on 8 February.

First Fisher ran 7:22.91 in the 3000m, improving on Lamecha Girma’s world indoor record of 7:23.81 that had been set in Lievin on 15 February 2023. Fisher’s US compatriot Cole Hocker finished second in 7:23.14, also inside Girma’s record.

Little more than an hour after that performance, Nuguse made history of his own by winning the Wanamaker Mile in a world indoor record of 3:46.63. Again, his US compatriot Hobbs Kessler was second in 3:46.90, also inside the world indoor mile record of 3:47.01 that had been set by Yomif Kejelcha in Boston on 3 March 2019.

As part of a remarkable record-breaking spree, the world indoor mile record was improved again by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Lievin just five days later, and that record – together with the world indoor 1500m record he set en route – is pending ratification. Fisher also set another record, improving the world indoor 5000m record to 12:44.09 in Boston on 14 February, and that mark is also pending ratification.

The world U20 3000m record of 7:29.99 set by Ethiopia’s Biniam Mehary during that World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin has been ratified, as he improved on the previous mark of 7:32.87 achieved by Hagos Gebrhiwet in Boston on 2 February 2013.

Also ratified is the world U20 mile record of 3:53.12 set by Australia’s Cameron Myers at the Dr Sander Invitational in New York on 25 January. Like Mehary, he took almost two seconds off the previous mark of 3:55.02, which had been set by USA’s German Fernandez back on 28 February 2009.

Myers then went even quicker at the Millrose Games, finishing third behind Nuguse and Kessler in 3:47.48, an outright world U20 record. He also passed through 1500m in a world U20 indoor record of 3:32.67. Those two world U20 records are pending ratification.

Away from the track, the world road mile record of 3:51.3 set by Great Britain’s Giles in Dusseldorf on 1 September 2024 has also been ratified.

Giles held off a strong challenge from Nuguse, who finished second in 3:51.9.

Both men were well inside the ratified world record of 3:56.13 set by Kessler at the World Road Running Championships in Riga on 1 October 2023. They also bettered the mark of 3:54.6 – which is pending ratification – recorded earlier in the year by Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

World Athletics

