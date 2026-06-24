100PLUS, Malaysia’s No.1 isotonic beverage, and the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) officially announced the introduction of the 100PLUS MGA NJDP Junior Series here today. The junior golf series, featuring three qualifying rounds followed by a Grand Final, will be staged at various courses around the country.

100PLUS, a brand closely associated with sports and a long-time partner of golf events, agreed to collaborate with MGA for this junior series. The 100PLUS MGA NJDP Junior Series will be another important platform for the nation’s junior golfers.

“We share a similar vision with MGA in developing our juniors and creating champions. This led to the creation of the 100PLUS MGA NJDP Junior Series beginning this year,” said Norazrin Norsyam Yee, Director Government & Industry Engagement, F&N Holdings Bhd at the Official Launch ceremony at The Mines Golf Club today.

Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, MGA President was joined by Dato’ Merina Gan, MGA Vice-President, Mr Chow Chee Keong, MGA Honorary Treasurer and En Fauzi Mesran, Chairman of MGA NJDP at today’s launch ceremony.

“100PLUS believes in the importance of junior development programmes and are delighted to support this event. We hope that young golfers throughout the country will step up and take the opportunity to come out and compete in this new series,” Norazrin added.

Open to players below the age of 18, the 100PLUS MGA NJDP Junior Series will be staged at the Kinrara Golf Club (July 20-23), Permaipura Golf and Country Club (Aug 10-13), A’Formosa Golf Resort (Sept 7-10) and The Mines Resort & Golf Club (Oct 6-9).

“First and foremost, I wish to record our deepest gratitude to 100PLUS for their unwavering support and collaboration with the Malaysian Golf Association. Their commitment towards youth development and healthy sporting lifestyles has made them a trusted partner in Malaysian sports for many years,” Tan Sri Mohd Anwar said. “The 100PLUS MGA NJDP Junior Series will become one of the most important competitive platforms for junior golfers in the country.”

Tan Sri Mohd Anwar also revealed that this series will serve as the qualifying platform for the Malaysian Junior International Open which will take place in November this year. A total of 30 precious slots will be awarded to players based on their performances in the 100PLUS MGA NJDP Junior Series.

Participants of the series will be provided with 100PLUS and F&N Ice Mountain water throughout the competition. Norazrin said 100PLUS was the ideal beverage for the national players. “100PLUS will provide proper hydration to players during the event and also help in their recovery.”

Aside from working with MGA, 100PLUS also partners the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Football Association of Malaysia, National Sports Council and is the title-sponsor of the highly acclaimed annual Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) 100PLUS Awards.

100PLUS has also been working closely with the Sports, Co-Curriculur and Arts Division (Bahagian Sukan, Kokurikulum dan Kesenian), Ministry of Education on the Liga KPM junior football programmes since its inception in 2008.

In addition,100PLUS also supports leading athletes like Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who are all currently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

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