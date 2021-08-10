The Official Tyre Supplier of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will put its name to the Pirelli Navarra Round

The first ever visit to Navarra, from the 20th to the 22nd of August, will be titled the Pirelli Navarra Round with Pirelli being named the Event Main Sponsor of the event at the Circuito de Navarra. Located in Los Arcos in northern Spain, the Circuito de Navarra has hosted world championship events in car racing before but will make its debut on the WorldSBK calendar in 2021, with both WorldSBK and WorldSSP competing there.

Pirelli has been the Championship’s Official Tyre Supplier for 18 seasons, offering a top quality tyre range in all three classes of the Championship. Starting from this season, Pirelli is also Technical Sponsor and Official Tyre Supplier to the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, the first project to join the new SBK® Roadway initiative.

Pirelli also gives its name to the Pirelli Best Lap award which rewards the rider who set the highest number of fastest laps set in Race 1 and Race 2 throughout the season in WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300.

This long-standing partnership emphasises Pirelli’s motto of: “We sell what we race, we race what we sell” whilst racing has always been Pirelli’s favourite R&D platform. The Italian brand shares the same values as WorldSBK in terms of innovation and performance, whilst the Championship offers to its Official Tyre Supplier the perfect research field for its products which are ultimately passed onto fans and motorcycle riders around the world.

This Event Main Sponsor agreement confirms the historic relationship between Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization.

