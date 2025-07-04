  • Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) leads the standings heading into Round 3 with 90 points.
     
  • Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) is second, trailing by 13 points.
     
  • Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) sits third with 69 points, 21 behind Herrera and 8 behind Neila.
     
  • Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) (56 points) and Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) (39 points) complete the top five.
     
  • Rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) is the highest-ranked British rider in the standings, currently holding 32 points.

Performance Insights

  • Three riders have won races so far in 2025: Herrera (2), Neila (1), and Ponziani (1).
     
  • All three have already outscored their 2024 performance at this stage of the season.
     
  • Ponziani has seen the largest improvement, scoring 34 points more than after Round 2 last year, while Neila has gained 20 points compared to the same period.

Historical Performance

  • Herrera won Race 2 at Donington in 2024.
     
  • Neila and Sanchez also stood on the podium at the UK Round last season.

Wildcard Entry

  • Australian Tara Morrison (Tara Morrison Racing) will debut at Donington Park, while Italian Denise Dal Zotto (Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies) returns for her second appearance this season.
