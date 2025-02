The Myanmar Women’s National Team leaves for Kathmandu, Nepal today to compete in a Four Nations tournament.The 23-strong Myanmar national women’s team will open their campaign against Lebanon on 17 February 2025, Tajikistan on 20 February 2025, and then host Nepal on 23 February 2025. The top two teams with the highest points will play in the final match on 26 February 2025. #AFF

