*WTCR driver donations plus funds raised through Eurosport Events’ ‘€1 per racing kilometre’ pledge results in important contribution to hospital close to Hungaroring *WTCR’s #RaceToCare campaign established under the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement *Top Hungarian racer Michelisz: “We are a family and it’s fantastic to be helping”

One of many hospitals in Hungary fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a donation of €16,667 from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s #RaceToCare campaign.

Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Hospital and Outpatient Clinic in Budapest has been selected as the latest beneficiary of the initiative from Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter.

Using funds generated through its ‘€1 per racing kilometre’ initiative, plus donations from WTCR drivers, Eurosport Events is making a considerable financial contribution to a hospital located close to each circuit hosting rounds of the WTCR in 2020. The campaign has achieved its aim of raising €100,000 by the end of the season in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Norbert Michelisz, Hungary’s most successful racing driver and the 2019 WTCR title winner, was one of the WTCR drivers to support the initiative. He said: “It’s a fantastic thing we’ve done. It’s showed we are one family and if there is something extraordinary happening we can stick together, even if we have fights on the circuit. It’s a fantastic feeling to show how things can be carried out and it was never a question for me to take part, especially as some of the money will go to a hospital in Budapest. I am very grateful and happy this is happening and we are helping.”

Improving the medical status of Budapest residents

The Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Hospital and Outpatient Clinic endeavours to improve the medical status of all patients and those residents of the X and XVII districts of Budapest to the highest possible level through the provision of first-class healthcare. The hospital’s surgical and diagnostic department treats patients to European standards as part of a modern healthcare structure. Prompt and thorough examination and effective therapies are provided by well-prepared professionals, extensive and modern diagnostics and a full spectrum surgical care. The hospital prides itself on its motto: the commitment and participation of all of our colleagues is essential to meat and continuously improve our quality goals.

What is the WTCR’s #RaceToCare?

In support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement to return to racing with a clear purpose, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events donated €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020. Drivers and other members of the WTCR community, plus stakeholders were offered the opportunity to make similar donations with the goal of raising €100,000 by the end of the season. For more information on the WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme go to: https://www.fiawtcr.com/race- to-care/. To find out more about the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement and the call to action, go to: https://www.fia.com/news/ fia-purposedriven-movement

