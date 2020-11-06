*WTCR driver donations plus funds raised through Eurosport Events’ ‘€1 per racing kilometre’ pledge, results in important contribution to Maria-Hilf Hospital close to Nürburgring *Support follows similar pledge made after season-opening WTCR Race of Belgium *WTCR’s #RaceToCare campaign established under the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement

A hospital in Germany has become the latest beneficiary of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s #RaceToCare campaign, which is aiming to raise €100,000 by the end of the season in the fight against COVID-19.

With guidance from ADAC Nordrhein, the organiser of September’s WTCR Race of Germany at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events identified the Maria-Hilf Hospital in the town of Daun as the worthy recipient of the significant donation, which will be used for the purchase of a new PiCCO (Pulse Contour Cardiac Output) system.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, said: “As we have stated before, there is simply no time to lose in the fight against COVID-19 and we are very pleased to be able to make this important donation to the Maria-Hilf Hospital, which serves the community close to the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It was vital that we returned to racing with a clear purpose and efforts like this are the perfect example of that. We will soon announce details of the hospitals in Slovakia and Hungary that will receive the next significant #RaceToCare donation in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

Serving a community close the Nürburgring Nordschleife

The Maria-Hilf Hospital in the town of Daun serves a community living close to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, venue of WTCR Race of Germany. Every year more than 10,000 inpatients and 25,000 outpatients are cared for at the hospital, which, from 2020, also works closely with the Nürburgring’s Medical Centre, providing intensive care to anyone suffering serious injury at the track. The Maria-Hilf Hospital is an important employer in the region with more than 600 members of staff working at the facility, where several rooms are made available to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 infection.

What is the WTCR’s #RaceToCare?

In support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement to return to racing with a clear purpose, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events will donate €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020. Drivers and other members of the WTCR community, plus stakeholders will be offered the opportunity to make similar donations with the goal of raising €100,000 by the end of the season. For more information on the WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme go to: https://www.fiawtcr.com/race- to-care/. To find out more about the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement and the call to action, go to: https://www.fia.com/news/ fia-purposedriven-movement

