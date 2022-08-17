Global small business platform Xero, looks forward to connecting with the local community, and with rugby fans around the world as an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.

In less than 40 days, the best Sevens players from all over the world will come together to compete for the Rugby World Cup in a unique knockout format where every game will count. The tournament connects established Sevens teams with up and coming nations, from current men’s and women’s champions, New Zealand, to debutants such as Madagascar, as well as the home nation of South Africa.

Xero is a global small business platform with 3.3 million subscribers which includes a core accounting solution, payroll, workforce management, expenses and projects. Through Xero’s open platform, small businesses can connect to a range of solutions that help them run their business and manage their finances.

Colin Timmis, Country Manager for Xero South Africa said: “At Xero, we believe in the power of sport but also its relationship with the community – from the players, to the families and fans on the sideline, and for us in particular, small businesses supporting the sport. What better way to all come together than at such an iconic South African sports event. We look forward to being part of an incredible tournament this year.”

Chief Executive of World Rugby Alan Gilpin added “Rugby World Cup Sevens has a unique connection with rugby fans around the world. We’re delighted to be working with Xero to make those connections even stronger as they support the range of small businesses across South Africa who are key to making Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 the best tournament it can possibly be.”

Xero becomes the fifth Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 alongside companies such as HAVAL, Kingsley, Klipdrift, and Rain.

The last remaining tickets for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 are available to buy here

Like this: Like Loading...