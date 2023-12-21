XES Shoes, a Malaysian retailer, today announced the launch of its “20sen untuk

Sesama” campaign. The campaign is a commitment from XES to give back to the local community and support those in need.

With the launching of this program, each item sold in XES will contribute 20 cents to their “Kongsi Rezeki Bersama XES Shoes” CSR project. Under the project, XES will provide financial assistance, relief aid, and medical assistance to B40 families, orphanages, nursing homes, organizations and any needy individuals.

“We believe that it is our responsibility as a Malaysian brand to give back to the local community,” said Saw Chit Boon, General Manager of XES Shoes.

“We have been conducting charity visits since 2018, and we have distributed assistance to many families and organizations during the pandemic. We believe that this is the responsible thing to do, and we are committed to helping those in need.”

This project expects to raise over RM500,000 in 2024 for its community efforts. Starting January 1, 2024, XES will contribute 20 sen from every item sold to the CSR project.

“We hope that this project will not only help those in need but also inspire others to do good and make the world a better place,” said Saw.

Evelyn Chan, PR Manager of XES Shoes also emphasized that this project will assist the needy from single parent families, orphans, elderly people with no family.

“We welcome those in need with a monthly household income of less than RM1,500. We also offer assistance to other parties or NGOs that may be in need.”

To apply for assistance under the project, please contact 012-277 9637 for more information.

