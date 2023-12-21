The PGA TOUR, Children’s Healthcare Charity, Inc. and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a long-term agreement (2024-2030) for the professional services company to become the new title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s long-running South Florida event – renamed the “Cognizant Classic.”

The Cognizant Classic will return to PGA National Resort’s Champion Course the week of February 26 – March 3, as part of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season. The tournament will be broadcast on NBC, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+. With the agreement Cognizant will receive significant national and global brand exposure, including through hosting experiences and unique on-site activations at the Cognizant Classic.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, our thanks to Cognizant for their commitment to the PGA TOUR’s South Florida event through 2030,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Through this partnership, the Cognizant Classic will continue to be one of the premier sports and entertainment events in the Palm Beaches while maintaining its role as a charitable leader within the community.”

With support from Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Children’s Healthcare Charity, Inc., has hosted the Cognizant Classic since 2007. The tournament’s primary beneficiary continues to be The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which bolsters initiatives that advance and enhance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of childhood diseases and disorders, as well as other not-for-profit programs and projects aimed at pediatric health care and health-related services.

“Cognizant is pleased to extend its PGA TOUR relationship by taking over the title sponsorship of this terrific event,” said Cognizant’s Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S. “The Cognizant Classic provides an excellent branded experience for our clients and dovetails with our current sponsorship commitments to diversity, inclusion and social responsibility.”

Cognizant’s extension will expand upon a PGA TOUR partnership that began in 2021, when it first became a Presidents Cup Global Partner and PGA TOUR Corporate Marketing Partner. Cognizant is also a national partner of both The John Shippen and Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, which create opportunities in golf for Black men and women.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cognizant to the Palm Beaches as title sponsor for the next era of PGA TOUR golf in our community,” said Joe Russo, President of Children’s Healthcare Charity, Inc. “This tournament has established a tremendous history through charitable giving and exciting competition, and we are confident this partnership will enable us to further those efforts while putting forth a can’t-miss week of golf for our fans.”

The Cognizant Classic made its PGA TOUR debut in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic in Lauderhill, Florida. Since 2007, the tournament has been played on The Champion Course at PGA National Resort. Originally designed by Tom and George Fazio, The Champion Course underwent several redesigns by Nicklaus, most recently in 2002.

During his 1990 redesign, Nicklaus created The Bear Trap, a notorious sequence of the par-3 15th, par-4 16th and par-3 17th holes, which consistently ranks among the most difficult three-hole stretches on TOUR and provides significant drama each year.

In 2023, Chris Kirk captured a dramatic playoff victory over Eric Cole to secure his fifth career PGA TOUR win and first in eight years. Fourteen editions of the Cognizant Classic have been won by members of the World Golf Hall of Fame, including two each from Nicklaus (1977, 1978) and Johnny Miller (1980, 1983). Other multiple winners include Mark Calcavecchia (1987, 1998) and Pádraig Harrington (2005, 2015).

The Cognizant Classic will be operated by the PGA TOUR’s Championship Management Division, which oversees a number of tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship, the TOUR Championship and Presidents Cup.

For more information on the Cognizant Classic, please visit TheCognizantClassic.com

