The Japanese Manufacturer have dominated the 2021 season with two of their riders battling it out for Riders’ Championship honours
After nine rounds of the 2021 FIM Supersport World Championship calendar, the Japanese manufacturer claimed the Manufacturers’ Championship, their ninth title. With a strong 2021 line-up, Yamaha have won all 17 races so far in 2021 with Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) and Randy Krummenacher (CM Racing) all clinching victories throughout the season in the category.
With a 168-point advantage over Kawasaki, Yamaha secured the Manufacturers’ title at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto. The Japanese manufacturer and their riders have dominated the 2021 season and have been able to achieve their fifth consecutive title.
Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager:
Pole positions: 8
Fastest laps: 11
Pole positions: 91
Fastest laps: 113
Titles: 9
1. Yamaha (425 points)
2. Kawasaki (257 points)
3. MV Agusta (101 points)