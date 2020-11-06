After failing to respect MSMA technical changes protocols, Yamaha, Monster Energy Yamaha & Petronas Yamaha SRT are given points deductions
Due to an internal oversight, Yamaha Motor Company failed to respect the protocol which requires them to obtain unanimous approval from MSMA for technical changes.
For this reason, Yamaha Motor Company have had 50 World Championship Constructor points withdrawn. This is double the points earned whilst not respecting the protocol required for technical changes.
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP have had 20 World Championship Team points withdrawn. This is the points earned whilst not respecting the protocol.
Petronas Yamaha SRT have had 37 World Championship Team points withdrawn. This is also the points earned whilst not respecting the protocol.
This means the respective Championships now look like this:
CONSTRUCTOR CHAMPIONSHIP:
Ducati – 171
Suzuki – 163
Yamaha – 158
KTM – 143
Honda – 117
Aprilia – 36
TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:
Team Suzuki Ecstar – 242
Petronas Yamaha SRT – 198
Ducati Team – 180
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 157
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 156
Pramac Racing – 128