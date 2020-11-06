The countdown is on for the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, which will get underway in one week’s time for the season-closing 8 Hours of Bahrain.

Numerous titles are set to be determined at the Bahrain International Circuit including the LMP FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship, the LMGTE FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship and both the FIA Endurance Trophies for GTE Am Teams and Drivers’ titles. Bahrain also marks the final time that LMP1 will form the championship’s top-tier category before the introduction of the highly-anticipated Hypercars in 2021.

FP1 will run on Thursday evening before two further free practice sessions and qualifying on Friday (13 November). Saturday’s race will commence at 14h00 local time.

As always, the race can be followed via the official FIA WEC app HERE. Full broadcast details will be announced early next week.

