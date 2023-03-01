Young Tigress put up one of their best performances to date to deliver an upset 4-3 win over Negeri Sembilan on the seventh match day of the Women’s Division of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 this evening in Bukit Jalil.

Negeri Sembilan – the recently crowned Charity Shield winners of the Women’s Division of the TNBMHL 2023 – were seemingly heading for a drawn 3-3 game until Kirandeep Kaur smashed in the winning Penalty Corner with just three minutes left on the clock.

Young Tigress had set the pace early in the game with the lead after just five minutes when Dian Nursyakira Najwa Al-Wadqa Nazeri finished off a Field Goal before Negeri Sembilan then fought back with the equaliser through Hanis Nadiah Onn’s Field Goal five minutes later.

It was catch-up all the way for Negeri Sembilan when they fell behind yet again through Young Tigress Dian Nursyakira’s Field Goal in the 26th minute as they replied off Nurfatin Dizana Mohd Zaidi’s Field Goal two minutes later to put the score at two apiece.

The score was then tied 3-3 when Dian Nursyakira’s squeezed home her second Field Goal in the 40th minute for Young Tigress before Negeri Sembilan drew level yet again with Fatin Shafika Mahd Sukri’s Penalty Corner finish in the 45th minute.

But just when Negeri Sembilan thought that they could at least get a point from the keen exchange, Kirandeep Kaur finished off a Penalty Corner in the 57th minute move for the win.

The three points saw Young Tigress strengthening their position on third at the standings with 13 points from seven matches while the loss for Negeri Sembilan meant they slipped down to second with 14 points from the same number of games.

In the meantime, KPT-Uniten Thunder overwhelmed Mutiara Impian –MSSPP-PSHA 9-0 – at the back of a hat-trick from Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (Penalty Corner in the 3rd minute and Field Goals in the 20th and 31st minute).

The win gave KPT-Uniten Thunder their place at the top of the standings with 17 points from seven matches played.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

TLHT-MSNT 3

CS Hockey Team 1

KPT-Uniten Thunder 9

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

Young Tigress 4

Negeri Sembilan 3

Like this: Like Loading...