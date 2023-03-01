After the final Gold level meeting of the 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour brought the series to a close for another year in Birmingham last weekend, 11 athletes have booked their place at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24, which will begin exactly one year from today.

This means that several national teams for the global event in Glasgow, taking place on 1-3 March, will have the advantage of a third team member in certain disciplines. Usually, team selection for the World Indoor Championships is capped at two athletes per nation per discipline, but these wild card places allow for a third athlete to compete. The final decision on entering any individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

In addition, each of the 2023 World Indoor Tour series winners receives a US$10,000 bonus.

The individual event winners of this year’s World Indoor Tour are:

Women

60m – Aleia Hobbs (USA)

800m – Keely Hodgkinson (GBR)

3000m/5000m – Lemlem Hailu (ETH)

Pole vault – Alysha Newman (CAN)

Triple jump – Liadagmis Povea (CUB)

Shot put – Sarah Mitton (CAN)

Men

400m – Jereem Richards (TTO)

1500m – Neil Gourley (GBR)

60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA)

High jump – Hamish Kerr (NZL)

Long jump – Thobias Montler (SWE)

The non-scoring disciplines in this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour will become the 11 scoring disciplines for next year. Athletes in those disciplines will also have the opportunity to win wild card entries for Glasgow.

