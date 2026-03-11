After coming in third last season, YRG FC finally made it count this time around when they landed the 2025/26 Glan Master Futsal League I title

At the end of an evenly contested affair, YRG FC took the title after amassing 63 points, ahead of second-placed YCDC Dream Team FC and MIU FC, who came in third.

The prize-giving ceremony was held at the MFF Futsal Stadium, with Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) President Zaw Zaw in attendance to present the medals and prize money to YRG FC, alongside Yangon Region Prime Minister So Thein.

Photos Courtesy #MFF

