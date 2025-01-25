BAM’s Lim Zhi Shin destroyed the formbook to make the final of the Women’s Singles PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2025 here at the Pahang Badminton Hall in Kuantan.

The 5th/8th ranked 17-year-old once again showed her quality not to drop a set when she walked away 21-15, 21-16 winner over top seed and national teammate Eng Ler Qi in her semifinal clash.

With the win, Zhi Shin will take on second-seeded Siti Nurshuhaini Azman in the final.

The 20-year-old Siti Nurshuhaini – winner of last year’s Lithuanian International – kept her consistency intact with another straight set victory over BAM’s Lee Mun.

The Selangor lass emerged 21-17, 21-17 winner in 35 minutes.

In the Men’s Singles, Roslie Razeeq Danial from BAM was made to work hard in his win in the semifinals against Selangor’s

Muhammad Haziq Mohd Najib.

After dropping the first set 20-22, the 17-year-old Roslie fought back to take the next two sets 21-17, 21-14 in 72 minutes.

In the final tomorrow, Roslie will be up against 5th/8th seed Tan Kean Wei from Penang.

Kean Wei had a more straightforward semifinals with a 21-11, 21-7 victory over BSM’s Kong Zhou Swin.

