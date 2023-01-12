Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of the FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD), reiterated his desire for clubs playing in the Brunei Super League (BSL) to strive to each have their own training grounds.

“Clubs must identify their own training grounds and activate their interest to the owner. FABD will support and assist the maintenance and the welfare of the ground in order to improve the training programmes and preparation of each club,” said Pengiran Matusin at FABD’s Standing Committee meeting.

“Clubs should not rely totally on FABD’s ground and the 1 Club, 1 Training Ground project will be extremely beneficial for the development of the clubs in the long run.”

The meeting was held in the Theatre Room, FABD House with the main agenda to go through the Competitions Rules and Regulations for the 2023 season of the BSL.

Also in attendance were FABD Deputy President, General Secretary, Executive Committee Members, Secretariat as well as the President of Brunei Darussalam Association of Football Coaches and Brunei Darussalam Association of Football Referees.

#AFF

#FABD

Like this: Like Loading...