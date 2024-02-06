100PLUS, Malaysia’s number one isotonic beverage, and the National Sports Council (NSC) today announced extending their partnership for a further five years until 2028.

This five-year agreement will see 100PLUS appointed NSC’s exclusive Official Isotonic and Electrolyte Sponsor. This year marks the 25th year since 100PLUS and NSC first collaborated in 2000.

“The National Sports Council occupies a critical role in Malaysian sports that includes the colossal work of preparing and developing our national athletes. 100PLUS wants to support this national cause and today we are pleased to announce extending our partnership of over two decades for a further five years,” said Ms Leong Wai Yin, Business Director, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd today.

Wai Yin commented that 100PLUS is excited and eager to continue working with NSC for the betterment of Malaysian sports. “Athletes require all the help possible and receiving proper hydration is one key factor during training and recovery after a strenuous workout.

100PLUS is the ideal beverage for our national athletes to consume. The launch of our latest 100PLUS variant, the 100PLUS PRO drink, will be highly beneficial for our athletes,” said Wai Yin at the Signing Ceremony in NSC today.

YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, witnessed the signing ceremony along with Ts Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, Secretary General of Youth and Sports Ministry and Dato’ Raffiq Md Ariff, Managing Director, Foods & Industry Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd,. Tuan Haji Abdul Rashid Yaakub, NSC Director General and Wai Yin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective orgaisations.

“100PLUS has always supported development especially at grassroots and for national athletes, through NSC and KBS. We hope this 20-year plus partnership continues for many more years to come.”

NSC Director-General, Tuan Haji Abdul Rashid stressed the importance of companies stepping up to support NSC’s development efforts. “We hope more brands like 100PLUS come on board and join the effort to aid the development of sports. 100PLUS has been with NSC for many years, in fact they are the longest- serving sponsor we have.

“They been loyal and supported us even during the pandemic. We are thankful to have such a partner and thrilled to be working with 100PLUS again for the next five years.”

100PLUS is synonymous with supporting sports in the country and currently sponsors the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). The brand is the title-sponsor of the highly acclaimed annual SAM 100PLUS Awards.

In addition, 100PLUS also supports leading athletes like Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who are all currently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

