100PLUS SRIXON Junior Championship to provide a competitive platform for

Malaysian junior golfers to test their abilities against peers from the Asia-Pacific

region

Qualifying Series events to provide Malaysian junior golfers the opportunity to

earn their spots at the 100PLUS SRIXON Junior Championship

100PLUS and SRIXON have joined forces in a landmark collaboration aimed at elevating junior golf in Malaysia to the next level.

The partnership marks a significant leap towards efforts to unearth new talents and

catapult the future stars of Malaysian golf onto the path of success.

The 100PLUS SRIXON Junior Championship will provide a competitive international

platform for Malaysian junior golfers to test their abilities against their peers from the

Asia-Pacific region.

A regional field of 90 players is expected for the prestigious championship, which will be

played at the award-winning Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Shah Alam, Selangor,

from July 29 to August 1, 2024.

Sanctioned by the Malaysian Golf Association, the 54-hole World Amateur Golf Ranking

(WAGR) counting tournament is expected to attract participants from 10 to 12 AsiaPacific countries, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, China, India,

Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition to the main competitions (Division A) for boys and girls aged between 14 and

17, a development category (Division B) will also be contested for boys and girls aged

between 11 and 13.

Domestic junior golfers can qualify for the 100PLUS SRIXON Junior Championship

through two Qualifying Series events.

The challenging Templer Park Country Club in Rawang, Selangor, will host the Peninsular

Malaysia Qualifying Series event from May 6-9, 2024, while the East Malaysia Qualifying

Series event will be conducted at the scenic Miri Golf Club in Miri, Sarawak from June 10-

13, 2024.

100PLUS is delighted to continue its long-standing active commitment to developing

junior golf in Malaysia with like-minded partners such as SRIXON.

“Continuing our two decade-long support for junior golf in Malaysia, the 100PLUS SRIXON

Junior Championship will serve as a platform for our top youth golfers to test their mettle

against the region’s best,” said Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Managing Director,

Foods & Industry Engagement, Dato’ Raffiq Bin Md Ariff.

“For our youth players to develop into better amateurs and future professionals, they must

be exposed to high-level competitions from a young age to build their skill sets. Playing

against their peers from the region will allow them to gauge their level of play and

benchmark themselves,” he added.

“Current professional players like Gavin Green and Kelly Tan were former champions of the 100PLUS Malaysian Junior Championship and along with so many other young Malaysian golfers had benefitted from playing in this junior event. We are delighted to be involved in junior golf again and look forward to seeing the nation’s future in action.”

SRIXON is looking forward to cooperating with 100PLUS to take its junior golf involvement to the next level by setting up international competition opportunities for Malaysian junior golfers.

“As a responsible golf company, we are proud to contribute in a small way to developing the game of golf in our home base of Malaysia,” said Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia Managing

Director Takuya Ono.

“With the opportunity to compete against the best junior golfers from across Southeast Asia and surrounding countries, we hope that Malaysian junior golfers can raise their game and compete at a higher level,” he noted.

Crowned as Malaysia’s Best Golf Course at the 2023 World Golf Awards, the championship

course at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club will provide a true challenge for the field of

exceptional junior golfers.

“We are honoured to host the 100PLUS SRIXON Junior Championship, continuing our

cherished partnership with both 100PLUS and SRIXON. Kota Permai Golf & Country Club

has always embraced the spirit of providing golfers with an unparalleled world-class golfing

experience. We are excited to welcome the region’s best junior golfers in July,” said Kota

Permai Golf & Country Club Executive Director Tang Meng Loon.

