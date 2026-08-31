The World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 began in July and will conclude in November

Eighteen fixtures involving 12 teams to take place across Europe and in Hong Kong

USA and Georgia currently top the pools as the only unbeaten teams

Two inaugural champions will be crowned by end of November

The Nations Cup combines with the Nations Championship to provide the world’s best 24 teams with access to top-level and meaningful competition ahead of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027

November fixtures can be viewed at world.rugby/nations-cup

World Rugby has confirmed the match schedule for the second phase of the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 with matches to be played across Europe and in Hong Kong from 6-21 November.

The competition sees 12 unions who have qualified for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 compete in a structured environment designed to accelerate competitiveness and create certainty of meaningful annual fixtures with revenue opportunities. The schedule balances geographic spread, player welfare, logistics cost and developmental opportunity, providing fans with clarity, teams with certainty, and unions with commercial opportunities.

These unions represent rugby’s most exciting growth markets, many of whom have made significant strides in recent years through dedicated pathways, increased investment, and record levels of supporter engagement. The Nations Cup gives them an annual platform to test themselves against comparable opposition, refine systems, and optimise experience ahead of Australia 2027.

Following a successful month of July, USA and Georgia sit top of Pool A and B respectively after recording three wins from three. Only Uruguay and Zimbabwe are yet to taste victory after an eventful three rounds which included the highest draw in test history (42-42) between Canada and Spain and a victory for Hong Kong China over Uruguay.

Split into two pools, Pool A – the Americas and Pacific pool – features Canada, Chile, Samoa, Tonga, Uruguay and USA, while Georgia, Hong Kong China, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Zimbabwe make up Pool B, the Europe, Asia and Africa pool.

Each team faces every team in the other pool in a full round-robin format spanning the July and November windows, at the end of which the teams finishing top of each pool will be crowned the inaugural Nations Cup champions.

VIEW FULL POOL STANDINGS >>

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “The opening chapter of the World Rugby Nations Cup in the Americas delivered exactly what this competition was created to provide, compelling, competitive and meaningful rugby, with high-scoring drama, historic moments and nail-biting finishes that captured the imagination of fans around the world.

“November now promises a thrilling climax, with 18 fixtures across Europe and Hong Kong, 12 ambitious teams chasing silverware, and two inaugural Nations Cup titles on the line. For every union involved, this is more than a competition, it is an important step on the journey to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, providing the intensity, certainty and opportunity they need to grow, inspire and perform on the world stage.

“We look forward to seeing which teams seize the moment and make history as the first World Rugby Nations Cup champions.”

The November series begins on Friday, 6 November in Bucharest when Romania welcome Tonga to the Stadionul National Arcul de Triumf for the opening match of round four.

A day later, Georgia will face Canada in Tbilisi, Portugal host Chile in Lisbon, Zimbabwe take on Samoa in Wakefield, England, and Spain welcome Uruguay to Madrid, before Hong Kong China host USA in Bourg-en-Bresse in France on Sunday, 8 November.

As part of the November schedule, Zimbabwe will stage their designated home matches in England and France, while Hong Kong China will play two of their three home fixtures in France before returning to Hong Kong to host Tonga at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground on 21 November. The arrangements have been agreed with the respective unions for the 2026 edition, reflecting the wider European footprint of the November window, while maintaining important home-market moments where possible.

One match to keep an eye on is Uruguay’s visit to Lisbon to tackle Portugal on 21 November, a taste of what is to come in Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi on 11 October where they meet at RWC 2027 when an historic place in the Round of 16 could be on the line.

VIEW NOVEMBER FIXTURES >>

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