The #93 returned to the top step of the podium on Sunday after an emotional 1043-day wait came to an end as Bagnaia suffered late drama.

1043 days, multiple surgeries, a change of team and factory later, and Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) is back on the top step of the Grand Prix podium. The #93 dominated the majority of the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon including a stunning first Tissot Sprint win, but being the fastest isn’t a guarantee of glory. Come Sunday, however, Marquez shot off the line for the holeshot and never looked back, underlining one of the greatest comebacks in MotoGP™ history.

There was plenty to talk about in his wake too, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) taking second and extending his title lead – gained back from Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) on Saturday – after Bagnaia’s podium charge came to a halt in a clash with Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™). The verdict from the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards: racing incident and no further action. The verdict from each rider wildly opposes that and each other.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) took the final spot on the podium, back on the GP box for the first time since the Americas GP in April and adding to an impressive point tally for the rookie, who currently sits fifth in the World Championship standings.

As the lights went out, Marc Marquez took the holeshot once again, and there was drama for Bagnaia once again as the #1 struggled off the line and got close to Alex Marquez in a near-repeat of the Sprint start. Acosta moved up into second and Martin took over in third, with Bagnaia left with work to do down in P7.

The #89 attempted a move at Turn 8 on Lap 2, running wide and allowing Acosta back through before making an overtake stick at Turn 13. Acosta then began to drop back, with Alex Marquez now entering the podium positions.

Bagnaia began to recover positions, overtaking Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) for sixth position. The Italian set his sights on Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), aiming to re-enter the top five, and not long after Morbidelli then ran wide, dropping to eighth and allowing the #1 through.

After an early crash for Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) then joined him as a DNF, unable to secure a double top 10 finish in Aragon after a crash at Turn 5. Further back, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) was battling for the final places inside the top 10 with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Back at the front, Marc Marquez extended his lead to over three seconds, with the #89 remaining as his closest rival. Martin, however, still held that crucial ground on Bagnaia as the #1 was up into P4 after a spectacular overtake on Acosta at the end of Lap 11. Next target: Alex Marquez.

By Lap 19, Bagnaia was tagged right onto the back of the #73, and as the Gresini ran wide on the entry to Turn 12, the door seemed open. Bagnaia went for it, meanwhile Alex Marquez tried to keep it. The result was contact between the two as they slid off in a tangle to forfeit the podium, riders ok and Martin’s points advantage suddenly bolstered to 23 points by the flag.

Up ahead though, Marc Marquez suffered no such dramas. Extending his margin to five seconds, the #93 kept it calm at the head of the field to take that coveted first victory since 2021, his first with Ducati and Gresini, 1043 days – and so much more – later.

Behind Martin and Acosta, who swept past the Bagnaia-Alex Marquez drama to complete the podium, was a strong P4 for Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). Bastianini, after a somewhat disastrous grid position as he lost out on Q2, put in a classic comeback to round out the top five. Morbidelli claimed sixth after a solid weekend, ahead of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, who crossed the line in that order but then got switched after a Tyre Pressure Penalty for Diggia.

Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) took P9, ahead of the final place in the top ten for Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) after a tyre pressure penalty for Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) dropped the Aussie out the top ten.

After the investigation concluded, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards confirmed that Di Giannantonio, Miller and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) had all each received a 16 second penalty for running tyre pressures lower than the parameters advised. This dropped Di Giannantonio to eighth, Miller to P15 and Fernandez to P16.

Make sure you join us next week when the world’s most exciting sport returns for the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, where the title fight remains close and we head to another venue where anything can happen!

Top 10:

1 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) 2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +4.789 3 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +14.904 4 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +16.459 5 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +18.776 6 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +20.548 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +21.159 8 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +24.759 9 Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) +39.420 10 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +39.966

