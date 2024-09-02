The ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour continues its journey around Southeast Asia on Saturday when Jakarta plays host to the newly-minted silverware from the region’s recently launched premier club competition.

Borneo FC Samarinda duo Stefano Lilipaly and Diego Michiels will be among the star attractions at the event in LOTTE Shopping Avenue, Event Atrium in South Jakarta with festivities beginning at 11am and running until 7pm.

Fans and visitors will be treated to entertaining cheerleading and freestyle performances throughout the day with Lilipaly and Michiels scheduled to appear at 3pm while games will allow attendees to win exclusive Shopee Cup™ merchandise.

The Shopee Cup™, handcrafted by world-renowned trophy makers Thomas Lyte, will be on display during the event and fans will have the opportunity to view and be photographed with the silverware.

There will be an exclusive Meet & Greet session with Lilipaly and Michiels, who will also take part in an onstage question and answer session.

Jakarta is the latest stop for the four-city Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour, which started in Hanoi last month before visiting Bangkok. The last leg of the tour in Kuala Lumpur, originally scheduled for September 21st has been postponed. The new date will be announced at a later time.

Entry to the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour is free. Limited Meet & Greet passes for the events can be won through the ASEAN United FC digital platforms – https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X or via Shopee – @shopee_vn, @shopee_th, @shopee_id and @shopee_my.

The Shopee Cup™ trophy was crafted to bring to life the Shopee Cup™ logo, which was inspired by the rice sheaf that is synonymous with ASEAN and embodies the unity of its dynamic member nations as ten bushels of rice bound together.

Weighing just under 13kg and measuring 28.6cm tall and 43cm wide at the lip of the bowl, the Shopee Cup™ trophy symbolizes the strong bond and unity among the ASEAN member nations, combined with their spirit of competition.

The inaugural ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ group stage kicked off on August 21st, with 12 of the leading clubs from around Southeast Asia drawn to face one another in the first official competition of its kind in the region.

Group stage matches featuring the ASEAN’s champion clubs will be played on a home-or-away basis and run until February 6th with the final to be played across two legs on May 14th and 21st.

The next group stage matches will be played on September 25th and 26th.

To purchase Shopee Cup™ match tickets, please contact the participating clubs.

The Shopee Cup™ matches will be broadcast region-wide on domestic broadcast and streaming platforms including Bayon TV in Brunei and Cambodia, MNC’s networks in Indonesia, Astro in Malaysia, Skynet in Myanmar, on digital streams Facebook/WEAREPFL and YouTube/PhilippinesFootball League in the Philippines, Mediacorp’s MeWatch in Singapore, Thairath in Thailand and FPT Play in Vietnam. BG Pathum United FC will offer live streams on Facebook/BTV News and YouTube/BG Channel/BG Sports in Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

For more information about the Shopee Cup™ Trophy Tour and match schedule, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

#AFF

#ShopeeCup

Like this: Like Loading...