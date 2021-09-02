In the last few years, the Int. Golden Roof Challenge developed into an absolute cult event.

Every year thousands of spectators are fascinated by the breathtaking atmosphere and the proximity to the top athletes arriving from all over the world and achieving jump distances of over 8 m with long jump speeds of up to 41 km/h, or targeting heights of over 5.70 m with high-tech carbon rods with a wall thickness of only 2 mm!

Once more this year top athletes and Olympic finalists will compete in Innsbruck and demonstrate their skills.

Main program:

18.00 athletes presentation (“Kranzlstechen”)

Afterwards 17. Int. Golden Roof Challenge – pole vault and long jump



21.00 victory ceremony

