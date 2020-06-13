MotoE™ is back as the season kicks off in Jerez, with seven races scheduled for this season

Along with the 2020 MotoGP™ calendar being announced, the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup 2020 calendar has also been confirmed with seven races set to take place at three venues.

The Energica Ego Corsa riders will be at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, alongside the MotoGP™ paddock, for the opening race on the 19th of July. Having got their cup campaign up and running at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, the MotoE™ riders will be back on track for Round 2 at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia a week later on the 26th of July.

MotoE™ then moves to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for Round 3 and the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini for one race. A week after, the Gran Premio di Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini will host two MotoE™ races – one on the 19th of September and another on the 20th.

Having completed five races, the MotoE™ riders then get set for a doubleheader at the SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France. The stage will be set at Le Mans for a World Cup title showdown, with the races taking place on the 10th and 11th of October.

