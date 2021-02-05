18 riders representing 10 countries will battle it out this season, including 2020 Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) as he prepares to defend the throne. 2019 winner and 2020 runner-up Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) also returns, as does third overall Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP).

There are some interesting moves for fellow riders of experience too as race winner Eric Granado switches to One Energy Racing and Alessandro Zaccone heads for Octo Pramac MotoE.