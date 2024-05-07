Formula E – in partnership with game publisher Ubisoft – will unveil its Berlin track in Trackmania on 11th May to celebrate this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix



Berlin track is part of a Formula E in-game universe, which includes 12 liveries, a dedicated Game Mode, including ATTACK MODE and energy management, and competitive races with a €10,000 prize pot up for grabs



Remaining 3 Formula E car skins to released in the run-up to the Berlin E-Prix

Formula E today announces it will reveal its latest Berlin track in the popular Trackmania game on 11th May, following huge success of the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix circuit featured in the game.

Starting on 11th May the track will be revealed to Trackmania’s 9 million players at 7pm CEST – featuring as Track of the Day and Cup of the Day – with the first race taking place at 8pm CEST. The second and third time-limited races will take place on 12th May at 2pm CEST and May 15th at 8pm CEST.

Players will have access to a bespoke Formula E Championship livery as well as those from all 11 race teams. Attack Mode and energy management systems will also be incorporated into the game via a Formula E Game Mode, with three, competitive live events and cash prizes up for grabs.

12 FOMULA E CAR SKINS

Players will be able to use 12 exclusive car skins: 11 team skins from Formula E’s Season 10, as well as an exclusive Formula E Championship skin. With 9 liveries already launched, the remaining 3 racing team liveries will be released in the run-up to the Berlin track launch:

Envision Racing: 7 th May

May TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team: 9 th May

May DS Penske: 10th May

TRACKMANIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP

For the Berlin track a €3,000 cash prize is available, including a global ranking also rewarding the Grand Winner at the very end of the championship with an additional €1,000. The three Berlin races will take place at 8pm CEST on 11th May, with the second and third time-limited races taking place on 12th May at 2pm CEST and May 15th at 8pm CEST.

Adrienne Péchère, Ubisoft Nadeo Communications Director, said:

“After Tokyo, the Berlin track once again demonstrates Trackmania’s boundless immersive customization, thanks to a great collaboration between Formula E teams, creative community players, and the Ubisoft Nadeo development team. And the experience will go beyond competitive players, as everyone is invited to enjoy the show via the live stream.”

Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Media Programme Director, Formula E said:

“As Formula E’s gaming offer continues to grow, we’re thrilled to integrate the new Berlin circuit into Trackmania for millions of fans to enjoy. As the ever-present race location on our calendar, it’s important to give fans and players the chance to put themselves in the driving seat and experience the thrill and drama of electric racing themselves. With unique game modes and cash prizes up for grabs, it’s all to play for as we head to the German capital.”

OTHER WAYS TO PLAY ALONG WITH THE BERLIN E-PRIX

Asphalt 8

The Berlin E-Prix race week sees the launch of Formula E’s second time-limited event (TLE) in Asphalt 8, following the hugely popular, inaugural TLE across the Sao Paolo E-Prix. The GEN2 will be playable on the Munich Subway track from Tuesday 7th May to Monday 20th May 2024, will feature a special edition Asphalt livery and, if enough blueprints are collected, can be permanently unlocked.

Official Formula E Predictor

As ever, fans can try their hand at predicting how the action will unfold with Formula E’s Official Predictor game, exclusive to the FE app. Download our app and predict which drivers will progress from qualifying groups, finish on the podium, set the fastest lap and which Team will score the most points across the weekend. Moreover, Predictor LIVE allows fans to predict which drivers will progress through the qualifying duels in Formula E’s unique qualifying format live.

