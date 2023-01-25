The 2023 edition of the Myanmar National League (MNL) 1 will start on 21 February 2023 and is set to end in October this year.

Three-time champions Shan United will form part of the 12 clubs set to do battle this year alongside other seasoned campaigners like Yangon United and Yadanarbon.

The 2023 MNL 2 season will start in March and ends in September with the participation of between eight to ten teams.

In the meantime, the 2023 Myanmar Women’s League will start in the third week of February and is set to last until August and will see seven to eight teams taking part.

