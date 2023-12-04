Citroën Racing will be at the forefront of the WRC2 championship again in 2024 with the #C3Rally2Family. A strong line-up of two proven drivers, Yohan Rossel and Nikolay Gryazin will front the official Citroën Racing programme together with the DG Sport team.

Building on its 25-year history in the WRC, Citroën Racing, together with Stellantis Motorsport, continues to shine: always looking for new challenges, the teams will be using all their skills to provide the drivers with the best possible cars.

Brought up through the Stellantis Motorsport Customer Racing programmes, Yohan Rossel will continue to proudly wave the Citroën Racing flag this season at the highest level. WRC3 champion in 2021 with C3Rally2, the Gardois finished third in the WRC2 standings this year claiming victories at Rally Monte-Carlo, and in Croatia against a competitive field. Rossel is already focused on the title next season.

Nikolay Gryazin will be joining the #C3Rally2Family for the first time for the 2024 season. Despite his young age, he will bring considerable and varied experience, having competed in WRC2 since 2019, he has demonstrated great performance on all surfaces. Fourth in the 2023 standings, he has put his faith in the C3 Rally2 to compete at the front again in the coming season.

The Citroën Racing teams are working constantly to equip the WRC2 crews and #C3Rally2Family around the world with an updated C3 Rally2 for the 2024 season. The technicians will be by their side to support and advise to get the most out of the cars on the stages throughout the season.

THEY SAID…

Didier Clement, Stellantis Motorsport Customer Racing Sporting Director

“We’re all excited about Nikolay Gryazin and Konstantin Alexandrov joining us in the WRC2 championship: a crew whose talents and experience are universally acknowledged. We also benefit from having Yohan Rossel, a driver who has well and truly risen up through the ranks of the Stellantis Motorsport junior categories. These two talents will form part of the DG Sport team from Belgium next year, which will represent Citroen Racing on the 2024 World Rally Championship. Their programmes already get underway next weekend, when they will take part in the Rallye du Devoluy in the south of France to prepare for the Rallye Monte-Carlo.”

Nikolay Gryazin, Official Citroën Racing WRC2 Driver

“Joining the #C3Rally2Family is a new chapter in my career. Being in a great environment around me with a great team, it’s really important. I’m really curious to see how the season will be. I already tested the car, and on the tarmac, I felt really nice. The car is easy to drive for me, for my driving style, I have no doubts. For the gravel it’s also good, just need to spend some test dates to find the best setup for my driving style. Overall it feels also really good. I enjoyed it when I was doing the test on this car so I’m excited for this season to come. My target will be, of course, to try to win all the races, and for sure it is nice to have all the team from Citroen Racing, all their expertise. In 2024, I think we will have to be smart, strategic and do our job as we usually do and for sure to enjoy the driving, this is the most important!”

Yohan Rossel, Official Citroën Racing WRC2 Driver

“Once more, I feel so proud of the confidence that the Stellantis Group has shown in me: next season, it will be 10 years that I have been driving their cars! This respect goes both ways: loyalty and consistency are extremely important for me, so to carry on with Citroen – the make I have been driving since 2019 – is entirely logical. The 2024 season will be another very intense one, but we will have the benefit of Nikolay in our team. He is driving on a lot of events and will be able to help develop the car on every surface, which was one of my wishes: we need someone like him who puts in the kilometres. He’s a great person too, so I’m really happy. The goal will be for us to work together and win. I know that Citroën Racing is working very hard: we know our strong points as well as the areas we have to improve. We’re close every time but the championship is so competitive that just finishing in the top three is a great achievement. We’re going to do everything we can to try to be champions in 2024 and the objective is clear: to fight for the win on every rally!”

Like this: Like Loading...