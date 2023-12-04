The Singapore women’s national team suffered one of their biggest defeats to date when Bangladesh slammed them 8-0 in the second friendly match that was played at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.

It was the second loss for the visiting Singaporeans after having suffered a 3-0 defeat at the same venue last Friday.

And this time around Tohura Khatun, who had scored a brace in the first friendly, once again delivered a double with goals in the 16th and 25th minute.

The other goals for Bangladesh were scored by Ritu Porna Chakma (18th and 61st minute), Sanjida Akhter (56th), Sabina Khatun (75th), Sumaya Matsushima (87th) and Shamsunnahar (90th+1).

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...