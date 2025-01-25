The PGA TOUR and The Genesis Invitational have announced that the 2025 playing of the TOUR’s annual Los Angeles stop hosted by Tiger Woods will be contested on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on its scheduled dates, February 10-16.

In a joint statement with Genesis, TGR Live and The Riviera Country Club on January 16, the TOUR announced that The Genesis Invitational would be relocated from The Riviera Country Club due to the ongoing natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles and out of respect for those affected.

The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to The Riviera Country Club in 2026.

The 2025 playing of The Genesis Invitational will include a number of Los Angeles-related relief initiatives with those details to be forthcoming.

Torrey Pines Golf Course also is the host facility for the TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open® being played this week. Torrey Pines has been the home to the PGA TOUR’s San Diego event since 1968 and has also been the venue for two U.S. Opens in 2008 and 2021.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan:

As we’ve seen the last two weeks, sports can be a great diversion but an even greater unifier in bringing people together for a common cause. Highlighting the resilience of Los Angeles and the need for continued support for the ongoing recovery efforts is what our collective teams are working towards with the playing of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Our thanks to Tiger Woods, TGR Live and Genesis for their leadership in these efforts. We are grateful to Farmers Insurance®, Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for extending the invitation to relocate The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines.

Tournament Host Tiger Woods:

We are grateful to the City of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament. While Riviera remains the home of The Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.

Genesis President & Global Chief Executive Officer José Muñoz:

It has been heartbreaking to witness the devastation caused by wildfires across Los Angeles. Genesis is proud to call Southern California home, with North American headquarters, design studios, and several partners located in the area. So many in our community have been impacted by this disaster, and we look forward to using the broad platform of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines to drive meaningful support for relief and recovery.

City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria:

We are so fortunate to have a world-class PGA TOUR event in the Farmers Insurance Open®, showcasing the beauty of Torrey Pines to players, fans and viewers around the world since 1968. It was an honor for the City of San Diego to raise our collective hand when given the opportunity to help our neighbors in Los Angeles as they recover from the ongoing devastating wildfires. We look forward to welcoming The Genesis Invitational in February and offer our full support to the PGA TOUR.

