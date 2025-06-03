Team Peugeot TotalEnergies enters two PEUGEOT 9X8 cars in the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the #93 for Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne and the #94 for Duval/Jakobsen/Vandoorne

Over 300,000 spectators are expected inside the 24 Hours Circuit (13.626 km) to witness the most beautiful and demanding motor race in the world

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is competing in its third 24 Hours of Le Mans since returning to endurance racing and is hoping for a strong result in this 2025 edition.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is entering two PEUGEOT 9X8s in this 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which promises to be an exciting race with 21 Hypercars vying for a spot on the podium.

As throughout the 2025 FIA WEC season, the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 will be driven by Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, and Jean-Eric Vergne. The #94 will be shared by Loïc Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, and Stoffel Vandoorne. After discovering the PEUGEOT 9X8 at the Rookie Test in Bahrain last year, Théo Pourchaire will serve as test driver for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies.

“We’re making progress,” says Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport. “Our last race at Spa-Francorchamps was very encouraging with a reliable and competitive car in qualifying and early race stages. It was very rewarding for the team to be fighting among the best. This bodes well for Le Mans, as Spa and the 24 Hours circuit share some similarities.”

“Yes, we’re on an upward trajectory,” confirms Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport. “In Qatar, we had a decent race despite some misfortune. In Imola, our preparation was disrupted by the weather, making the weekend difficult. At Spa, we placed both cars in Hyperpole and were competing for the top-5 in the first third of the race.”

Preparation for the 24 Hours of Le Mans begins as soon as the previous edition ends. For its third consecutive participation since returning to Endurance, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies comes to Le Mans far better prepared and more confident.

“Le Mans preparation includes mechanical validation (reliability), which we started early last December, performance development sessions earlier this year, and sporting preparation,” Jansonnie continues. “Le Mans is a very specific race with a unique set of regulations… In 2024, the conditions weren’t favorable to us. We made too many mistakes during Safety Cars, Slow Zones, etc., which led to penalties. We’ve debriefed and worked on all these points since last year’s race. These are details, but given the fierce pace and competitiveness, they’re critical.”

For PEUGEOT, a French automotive brand, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a major event of the season. “It’s comparable to the Olympic Games or the Football World Cup in terms of recognition,” notes Jean-Marc Finot. “Le Mans is our home market. Statistically, 20% of spectators come to Le Mans in a PEUGEOT!”

PEUGEOT enjoys massive support from fans. “You should hear the cheers at Place de la République when the PEUGEOT 9X8 cars are unloaded for Scrutineering. We owe it to them to give our best. PEUGEOT has already shined at Le Mans, but with less competition. Today, with eight very competitive manufacturers, it’s much harder. But as challengers, we’ll take every risk to achieve a strong result. If we’re not in the top-10, we’ll be disappointed. While we aim for the podium, a top-5 would make us very happy!” concludes Jean-Marc Finot.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 schedule is packed. After the traditional Scrutineering in downtown Le Mans (June 6–7), the PEUGEOT 9X8s will hit the track on Sunday, June 8, for the Test Day (six hours of running). They return to the 13.626 km circuit on Wednesday evening, June 11, for Free Practice and Qualifying. The next day, the top 15 Hypercars will compete in Hyperpole 1 (20 minutes), with the best 10 advancing to Hyperpole 2 (15 minutes). The race will start on Saturday, June 14, at 4:00 p.m., waved off by tennis legend Roger Federer.

Three Questions for Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport

What makes the 24 Hours circuit special?

“Besides its length (13.626 km), it’s a very fast track, with Hypercars averaging over 230 km/h and hitting top speeds around 340 km/h. Corners like the Porsche Curves, Indianapolis, and Tertre Rouge are critical for a good lap. It’s a non-permanent circuit that uses over five kilometers of national road. The surface varies across sections, with some newly resurfaced. The track can change between Test Day and the race—or even during the race—especially with unpredictable weather. So, you never really drive the same track twice. For drivers, it’s fairly easy to memorize, and they train on simulators and get ample track time before the race.”

How do the mechanics, technicians, and engineers prepare?

“The WEC season is so intense that we don’t need specific team-building before Le Mans. We’ve been working together since Qatar, and the team is tight-knit. However, Le Mans does have its quirks—like the pit box layout for pit stops—so we’ll rehearse that on site. Clear minds and rest are crucial for staying sharp. We’re now much better organized to manage fatigue than we were in 2023. That’s key at Le Mans.”

What does Le Mans mean to Team Peugeot TotalEnergies?

“For us, it’s THE race of the year—not to be missed. In 2023, we had no experience. Today, we have answers to the problems we faced two years ago. Last year, conditions were terrible, and our strategies fell short, plus we lacked pace. This year’s goal is to deliver the best performance possible and, above all, have no regrets.”

Three Questions for Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport

How do you experience Le Mans week as team boss?

“I’d say you can’t be too sensitive to pressure. So many things can happen—so many problems can arise. The first year, I watched an onboard lap with Loïc and thought: ‘No way this car lasts 24 hours.’ I spent Friday night making a list of everything that could break. I became paranoid! Yet our PEUGEOT 9X8s have always finished the race…”

What do the 24 Hours mean to you personally?

“It’s an incredible technical proving ground and test of operational excellence where the smallest detail can cause a sporting disaster. It’s also a human adventure—full of emotion and incredible commitment. It’s the holy grail for any motorsport enthusiast, with a touch of personal emotion. In 1955, the year of the tragedy, my father was at Le Mans. He moved to the shade behind the stands—luckily. My grandfather heard about the tragedy on the radio, turned it off, and didn’t tell the family until my father came home Sunday night… I brought him back to Le Mans in 1981 when I got my driver’s license. I’ve been to Le Mans 30 to 35 times as a spectator. It took me 40 years to go from sleeping in a car park to directing this amazing Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in the paddock!”

What are Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ goals?

“To move and inspire PEUGEOT fans—that’s key. Seeing the wave of fans in the grandstands as the PEUGEOT 9X8s go by is so rewarding! Even though fans love gallant underdogs, we’ll do everything we can to achieve a strong result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Paul Di Resta (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93, 7th participation)

“I think there haven’t really been surprises this season. We still lack performance, though at Spa-Francorchamps we saw we could compete with the best. The team has made big operational strides, and we must continue. We expect a tough Le Mans against strong rivals. Last year, the weather was tricky and we fell behind quickly, unable to rejoin the lead lap due to lack of performance. I love Le Mans week—the atmosphere, the fans—it puts everyone in a good mood, and we’ll need that support!”

Mikkel Jensen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93, 6th participation)

“We have improved our performance between Qatar and Spa-Francorchamps. We haven’t been rewarded at the start of the season, but we had top-5 pace. That’s a good sign for Le Mans. You never know what to expect here—it’s such a unique race. My goal is a clean race with no mistakes or penalties and to finish. I debuted at Le Mans in 2020 in LMP2 with JEV as my teammate. I’ve always raced prototypes here—this is my third time with PEUGEOT. Le Mans week is long, of course, but the vibe is incredible. It’s exhausting, but so good!”

Jean-Eric Vergne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93, 7th participation)

“A tough start to the season but we’ve made progress—low performance in Qatar, a bit more at Imola, and even more at Spa with good qualifying and a fight for the podium. That helps morale going into Le Mans. My personal goal is a perfect weekend—good qualifying, no mistakes in the race. If you avoid errors and stay on the lead lap, anything can happen. With my dual WEC/Formula E program, I’ve gone from Monaco to Spa, simulator, Tokyo, simulator, Shanghai, and now Le Mans! I’m not afraid of Le Mans week! My love for this race began at 15 when I did my first F4 test on the Bugatti circuit. I imagined full grandstands and the world’s top manufacturers… Since then, I’ve always wanted to race here—and win it.”

