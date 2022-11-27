LOH Chee Kiat and Muhammad Amzar Hakimi Akbar ended their earlier misfortunes in Kemaman, Terengganu with a successful outing in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Grand Finals 2022 at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

The pair defeated Kevin Leow Chee Yue (SMK Seri Perling) and Siau Yu Hang (SMK Pekan Nanas) 14-21, 21-11, 26-24 in the final of the Boys Under-15 doubles after an energy-sapping three-set thriller.

“This win is so sweet for us,” said Amzar. “The pressure was so enormous in the third set and I am glad we made it through as champions. We achieved our goal after a heart-breaking performance in Kemaman,” added Amzar.

Chee Kiat and Amzar were forced to give a walkover to Muhammad Airel Hazim-Zulfadhly Iman in the final of the AJBC Qualifying Round 3 in Kemaman in August after Chee Kiat suffered severe leg cramps during the Boys Under-15 singles final.

“Even in our group matches we had tough opponents but prevailed. Kevin and Yu Hang are strong players and we kept our composure till the very end,” he added.

For their effort, Chee Kiat and Amzar took home the winning purse of RM1,000 and a medallion.

Like this: Like Loading...