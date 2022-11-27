Kuala Lumpur’s Low Zi Mei took the spotlight when she won the Girls Under-13 singles and doubles title in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2022 Grand Finals at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

The SMK Chong Hua Gombak student, who emerged champion in the AJBC Qualifying Round 6 in Port Dickson, defeated Qualifying Round 3 Terengganu champion Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri 21-17, 21-12 in the final.

“The AJBC has been kind to me,” said Zi Mei. “I won in Port Dickon and now the Grand Finals. I am truly excited.’

The 12-year-old Mirza from Temerloh, Pahang has an unbeaten record of five consecutive wins in the Grand Finals preliminary round leading to the final and is amongst the strong contenders for the title.

In doubles, Zi Mei partnered Auni Fatihin Azuan to end the hopes of Negeri Sembilan chapter champions Teoh Sue Mei and Wong Au Mei 19-21, 21-10, 21-13.

