ABB New York City E-Prix to take place in Brooklyn on July 10 and 11

Double-header event to welcome return of spectators

ABB, global technology leader and official title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is to further strengthen its long-standing commitment to the all-electric series by becoming the race title partner for the New York City E-Prix on July 10 and 11.

ABB joined the series in January 2018 in a ground-breaking collaboration, which made it the first title partner of an FIA-sanctioned single-seater championship.

Located at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the heart of the Red Hook neighbourhood, the event has become a staple on the championship calendar since 2017 and a firm favourite with teams, drivers and fans alike.

In 2019, it famously closed out season five where Jean-Eric Vergne made history to become the first ever double ABB FIA Formula E champion.