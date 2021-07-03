ABB CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS AND SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER – THEODOR SWEDJEMARK
“The US is ABB’s largest market, where we have 20,000 employees across all 50 states. ABB has significantly expanded the company’s US footprint since 2010 by investing more than $14 billion in plant expansions, greenfield development, and acquisitions to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility and electrification. Our involvement in the ABB New York City E-Prix is more than a race, it is an opportunity to test and develop e technologies that will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, create well-paying American jobs, spur innovation, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E – JAMIE REIGLE
“With Formula E and ABB having collaborated for almost 50 races, we’re delighted to be extending that relationship for one of the championship’s flagship events. North America is of key importance in the electric vehicle revolution and the ABB New York City E-Prix provides the perfect platform to showcase just how far our two companies have been able to push the boundaries of this technology and its infrastructure.”