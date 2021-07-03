Defending champions Boeung Ket FC will be attempting to put their 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) campaign back on track today when they take on newcomers Prey Veng FC.

It has been a topsy turvy journey for Boeung Ket so far into the new season where after four matches, they found themselves at the wrong half of the standings – on ninth in the 13-team table.

And this afternoon, they will have the chance to get things right when they take on the newcomers Prey Veng, who are placed just a rung above them.

The other matches on the day would see Soltilo Angkor FC taking on Police Commissary while Visakha will entertain Nagaworld.

The 2021 MCL season has been postponed since May 2021 since Cambodia’s participation in the second round qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...