Toyota | Specialized during Stage 3 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Fairview, Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa on the 19th March 2025.

It was another strong race of all-Italian team WILIER-VITTORIA of Luca Braidot (ITA) and Simone Avondetto (ITA), who took the stage win with a stunning sprint finish against SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing’s Nino Schurter (SUI) and Filippo Colombo (SUI), who retain their lead in the general classification. Team Toyota | Specialized’s current overall leaders had a tough day on route but were still able to show off with great dominance taking their fourth consecutive stage win.

STAGE 3 – MENSTAGE 3 – WOMEN1. WILIER-VITTORIA – 9-1 Luca BRAIDOT (ITA) & 9-2 Simone AVONDETTO (ITA) 3:22:441. Toyota | Specialized – 51-1 Annika LANGVAD (DEN) & 51-2 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) 4:14:532. SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing – 2-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 2-2 Filippo COLOMBO (SUI) 3:22:45 // +12. Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM – 53-1 Vera LOOSER (NAM) & 53-2 Alexis SKARDA (USA) 4:19:30 // +4:373. Imbuko ChemChamp A – 17-1 Marco JOUBERT (RSA) & 17-2 Tristan NORTJE (RSA) 3:22:56 // +123. TitanRacing SE Honeycomb – 62-1 Bianca HAW (RSA) & 62-2 Hayley PREEN (RSA) 4:21:58 // +7:05

