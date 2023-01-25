Industry leader in vehicle lifecycle management and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team align for 2023 and beyond

Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team today announced a new multi-year partnership that underscores the two companies’ passion to drive automotive innovation forward.

“Solera and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team share the same commitment to transform the automotive industry,” said Darko Dejanovic, CEO of Solera. “That’s why we’re excited about this collaboration. It presents an opportunity to break new boundaries and inspire excellence on a global scale.”

From the 2023 Formula One™ season onwards, the Solera brand will appear on the car and on the left sleeve of the driver, pit crew overalls, and team clothing. Solera branding will also be shown on partner displays trackside and at garages along with other placements.

The company branding and logo will also be featured on the Mercedes-Benz high-performance vehicle “Hot Laps Car” at one race during the season. Additionally, Solera will also have access to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team members, including drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Solera branding will be unveiled at the Team’s 2023 F1 car launch on February 15 in the UK.

“Data innovation, combined with the drive for ultimate performance through people, processes, and technology, are hallmarks of a successful business and team,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “We are delighted to welcome Solera to the team as a partner, not only due to their reputation as an industry leader but owing to our shared beliefs and values.”

“It is fantastic to welcome Solera to our growing partner family,” said Richard Sanders, Commercial Director of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “As leaders in our respective industries, there are many synergies between our two businesses. We are excited to begin our relationship and highlighting the Solera brand to our global audience.”

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com

