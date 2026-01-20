Thrilling battles await at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026™ when it kicks off on January 27 (Tuesday) in Jakarta as 16 teams chase ultimate glory.

The 18th edition of the tournament features a host of familiar contenders, with 13 returning from the previous campaign in 2024, including the ever-present quartet of Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan, who extend their record of appearing in every Finals to date.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/acfutsal2026-challengers-set-for-indonesia-showdown

